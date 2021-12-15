Brazil mayor gets in ring with rival who insulted him

Rio de Janeiro: The mayor of a small Brazilian city has taken polarising politics to another level, fighting a cage match with an ex-councilman who insulted him -- though his office said on Tuesday the men were just trying to raise donations for charity.

Simao Peixoto, mayor of the Brazilian Amazon municipality of Borba, got into a war of words with former town councilman Erineu "Mirico" Alves da Silva when the latter posted a video criticizing the city’s management of the Lira river-beach resort, the area’s top tourist attraction.