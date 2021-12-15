Seven migrants die in Hungary accident

BUDAPEST: Seven people died and four others were injured late on Monday, when a vehicle carrying migrants crashed into a flower shop in Hungary after the driver sought to dodge the police.

The Serbian driver -- who was among those injured -- was arrested, police said on Tuesday. He was speeding to avoid a police check when he crashed in Morahalom, a town on the Hungary-Serbia border, a police statement said, without giving details of the victims.

Images of the crash showed the shop wall partly destroyed though no one inside was injured, police said. The vehicle was registered in Serbia. In the worst migration tragedy linked to Hungary in recent years, 71 people suffocated and were found dead in a truck travelling from the country and abandoned on an Austrian highway. In 2019, a Hungarian court sentenced to life four traffickers over the deaths.