Eight-year-old girl assaulted in Umerkot

A representative image.

SUKKUR: An eight-year-old girl was assaulted on Monday and thrown at a deserted place by unidentified assaulter in district Umerkot.

Husna, grandmother of the victim girl, Kaveeta Bheel (8), said her granddaughter had gone to a grocery shop in their neighbourhood to buy foot items. When she did not return, they started searching her and found her at a deserted place near a watercourse, she added.

She said the girl was then taken to the Civil Hospital, Umerkot in a critical condition, where a lady doctor confirmed that she was sexually assaulted. The doctors also collected swab samples to further examine the report. The girl was referred to Hyderabad for treatment after her health deteriorated.

The victim girl told her parents that an unidentified person dragged her to a watercourse and sexually assaulted her. The girl further said she was ruthlessly tortured when she offered resistance.