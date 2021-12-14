Eight-year-old girl assaulted in Umerkot

SUKKUR: An eight-year-old girl was assaulted on Monday and thrown at a deserted place by unidentified assaulter in district Umerkot.
Husna, grandmother of the victim girl, Kaveeta Bheel (8), said her granddaughter had gone to a grocery shop in their neighbourhood to buy foot items. When she did not return, they started searching her and found her at a deserted place near a watercourse, she added.
She said the girl was then taken to the Civil Hospital, Umerkot in a critical condition, where a lady doctor confirmed that she was sexually assaulted. The doctors also collected swab samples to further examine the report. The girl was referred to Hyderabad for treatment after her health deteriorated.
The victim girl told her parents that an unidentified person dragged her to a watercourse and sexually assaulted her. The girl further said she was ruthlessly tortured when she offered resistance.
NOWSHERA: Awami National Party central secretary general Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Monday hoped that the nationalist...
LAHORE: A man was arrested for attacking a polio team with bricks in Qila Gujjar Singh area here on Monday. The polio...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday sought final arguments from attorney general of Pakistan in a case...
DADU: The University of Sindh, Dadu Campus’ Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr Azhar Ali Shah, on Monday said quality...
SUKKUR: A girl student was killed, while her fellow student was injured when a truck hit them in district Sukkur on...
SUKKUR: Maliha Soomro, sister of Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammad Mian Soomro, on Monday expressed...
Comments