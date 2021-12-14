Pak-Saudi military exercise Al-Kassah-III begins

ISLAMABAD: The opening ceremony of exercise “Al-Kassah-III Joint Military Counter IED” (Improvised Explosive Device) was held at the King Khalid Military City Hafar Al-Batin, Saudi Arabia Monday.

The Royal Land Saudi Forces and Pakistan Army troops will practice various drills, including counter IED operations, searching of routes, compound clearance, vehicle clearance, explosive handling and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD).

This is the third joint military exercise of the Al-Kassah series between the two countries for enhancing EOD skills in the counter IED domain adopting best practices. Major General Saleh Bin Ahmed Al-Zahrani, Commander Northern Area, attended the event as Chief Guest.