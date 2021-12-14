Polio vaccination counters inspected

LAHORE: Postgraduate Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has said that polio is not only a disease but threat to the future of the nation so its eradication was essential to save the new generation from disability.

He expressed these views while inspecting the counters set up for polio vaccination of children at Lahore General Hospital. Around six counters have been set up at LGH in different departments for the polio campaign.

Meanwhile, a mobile team has also been formed to administer polio drops to the children coming in different departments of the hospital. These arrangements would be continued until December 18 at scheduled times.

CEREMONY: A ceremony on new posting of SSP Administration Mubashir Maken as CPO Faisalabad and retirement of SSP Internal Accountability Khalida Perveen and DSP Nazar Abbas was held at Capital City Police Headquarters office. SSP Legal Sheikh Asif, DSP Rehan Jamal, senior police officers and officials of CCPO office participated in the ceremony. CCPO Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev was the chief guest.

He lauded the performance of transferred SSP Mubashir Maken, retired SSP Khalida Perveen and DSP Nazar Abbas and said police job is a lifestyle as each and every policeman gives most of his time to country.

SSP Legal Sheikh Asif and other senior police officers expressed their best wishes for SSP Mubashir Maken, retired SSP Khalida Perveen and DSP Nazar Abbas.

SSP Mubashir Maken expressed his heartiest gratitude on the gesture of love and respect by the CCPO and colleague officers and fellow workers. SSP Khalida Perveen and DSP Nazar Abbas also expressed gratitude to the CCPO and all other senior police officers.