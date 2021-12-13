Yasmin vows to make Punjab corona-free

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated a new corona vaccination centre at Iqbal Avenue Housing Society Johar Town here on Saturday. The Health Minister also reviewed the vaccination process at the centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Yasmin Rashid said, "We are providing vaccination facility to people at their doorstep. The centre at Iqbal Avenue Society is part of second phase of the Reach Every Door (RED) Campaign which is underway currently across Punjab. On average over 800,000 people are being vaccinated daily. Every unvaccinated person must get himself vaccinated. We have to make Punjab safe from corona. Alhamdulillah Punjab has become the highest vaccinating province in the country. We envision achieving 100% vaccination target in the second phase. The second phase of RED campaign shall continue till 10th January."

Meanwhile, the Research and Development (R&D) department of Public Health Institutions should be very strong and vibrant. Steps are being taken for the up-gradation of IPH so that the institute could play its due role for establishing a healthy society. These views were expressed by Chairman BoM, Institute of Public Health, Lt-Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool in the meeting on Saturday.

The meeting gave approval for hiring the services of a well-reputed and highly-qualified public health expert to examine the existing organisational structure, up-gradation of the institute, revision of existing curriculum and introducing of new courses, establishment of a research centre, etc.

Dean IPH, Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir informed the meeting that up-gradation of class rooms, establishment of ladies common room, student's facilitations centre has been completed. Moreover, up-gradation and establishment of Laboratories and construction of collection centre have also completed. She informed that installation of solar system and water filtration plant are also in process, and according to the rules, quotations have been sought from the contractors.

Dr Zarfishan further informed that admission in Post graduate and undergraduate classes are also in progress. She disclosed that so far IPH BSLIII Labs have been conducted 176242 COVID tests free of cost.

Khalid Maqbool said that huge burden of expenditures on clinical side would be reduced if a strong prevention and control of disease program could be in placed which would enabled the medical professionals and public health experts to predict about the seasonal diseases and epidemics in advance and generate Alerts to take precautionary measures.

The BoM meeting was attended by the members BoM, ex-AG Punjab Imran Iqbal, Prof Dr Shakela Zman, Dr Saima Ayub, DS (ME) Specialised Healthcare Dr Aisha Pervaiz, DS Finance Asim Hafeez, Dr Ubaidullah Qazi and other officers concerned.