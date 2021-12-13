PNCA organises exhibition to honour Noor Mukadam’s life, works

Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of the Arts has arranged an exhibition titled– Noor – honouring the life and works of Noor Mukadam, the goal for this exhibition was to share Noor’s artistic endeavours with the public and to honour her memory.

Curated by veteran artist, Syed Jamal Shah, the exhibition showcased Noor’s art work, notably her calligraphy and a recreation of her room where she painted. The Exhibition began with Tilawat-e-Quran followed by the observance of a minute of silence for Noor Mukadam. Noor was tragically taken in an act of horrific violence on July 20, 2021.

Rabiia Amin, was the host of the exhibition and gave the welcoming address. Syed Jamal Shah, a highly respected and admirable artist, producer and director in the film industry had kindly consented to act as the curator and detail the spirit and essence of the exhibition.

Curator, Syed Jamal Shah, commented: “Our goal for this exhibition is foremost to showcase Noor's expression of grace and humility through her art. However, art is also formative in raising awareness and empowering individuals to speak out and act against the discrepancies in our society.”

Addressing the audience, Noor’s father, Ambassador Shaukat Ali Mukadam spoke of his daughter’s spiritual and artistic inclination, “She was a bright illustration of love and compassion in the often volatile and unsettling world of today.

Noor expressed her passion for Islam through her creativity. Using art, she transmitted the voice of the Divine in a unique and beautiful way.”

Ambassador Mukadam also highlighted the importance to end violence against women and girls. “Her untimely death has fanned the flames of a revolution for the women of Pakistan as they continue to fight against gender-based violence. Her story has touched countless citizens,” he said.

The date of the exhibition coincided with the last day of the UN’s global campaign – 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

The campaign calls for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls. The event concluded with a touching poetry recital by the icon of courage and patience none other than Muniba Mazari, ‘Still I Rise’ by Maya Angelou along with live painting by artists Tulin Khalid Azim, Rabia Ayub and Shafaq Hasnain Zaidi. The event was attended by many people including notable dignitaries and foreign ambassadors.