Opposition has nothing to do with people’s problems, says Punjab CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said opposition parties have nothing to do with the peoples’ problems as the opposition had left them alone in every crisis including the coronavirus and dengue pandemic.

In a statement on Sunday, the chief minister said the people had shown the actual worth of opposition parties by remaining away from all the agitation and protest calls by the opposition parties.

He said opposition has tarnished its reputation among the masses by working for personal interests instead of public welfare. He said the people are well aware of the situation and the opposition cannot hoodwink them any further. He said, “People are fully aware that opposition only care for their vested interests and is more hungry for power than before.” Whereas, PTI government is standing beside the people in their time of trial and will continue to do so in future as well, he added.