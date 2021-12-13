Just words

Every year on December 10, people celebrate Human Rights Day to spread awareness about the basic rights people are entitled to irrespective of any colour, religion, caste, creed or gender. This year’s theme was ‘Equality, reducing inequalities and advancing human rights’. Despite all our rhetoric, hardly anyone is being provided their basic rights. They are all afraid to even ask for them. Anyone who does so is in everyone’s eyes. Freedom is a human right – but few have it or can exercise it. We should not only confine ourselves to talking about people who are denied their right to merely one day of the year. We should help people whenever they need us. People should be given freedom of expression and speech any time they want. It is the government’s duty to ensure that everyone has these rights without fail.

Waseem Ahmed

Hub