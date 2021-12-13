Towards anarchy

Islamabad was once a crime-free and peaceful city. These days it has been witnessing a significant increase in street crimes and dacoities. Incidents of daylight snatchings have also become common, especially in the more posh sectors of the city. On December 7, three different incidents of dacoities occurred in which valuables of over Rs6 million were stolen.

The obvious cause of this increase in crime is prevalent unemployment, hunger and inflation that people cannot face. The incumbent government’s promises of poverty alleviation and a corruption-free Pakistan have proved to be hollow. People don’t feel safe even in the capital city. Prime Minister Imran Khan needs to take immediate notice of this situation before things get completely out of hand.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad