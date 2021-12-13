History of promises

On December 9, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin promised people that prices would come down in three or four months. Before that in 2018, Imran Khan promised to end corruption in 90 days.

Decade before that, in 1977, there was another promise by another leader: elections will be held in 90 days. Going further back to 1970, one recalls Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had promised his people roti, kapra aur makaan. Haven’t there been enough unfulfilled promises yet?

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad