Self-reflection

Politics determines the rules of governance. These rules identify what kind of economic institutions a country would embrace. More than thirty years of direct military rule have resulted in a fragile political system and stunted economic growth. A state whose political system is unstable inevitably ends up in a state of chaos.

At present, Pakistan is facing a quagmire of challenges: the absence of good governance, stunted economic growth and rising resentment in the ordinary people. We have also lagged behind in almost every social sector. Frequent protests further exacerbate the situation. The politics of the country is trapped in a vicious cycle. To reach the corridor of power by creating instability is no service to the country. It is incumbent on our politicians to reflect on this behaviour for the betterment of all.

A K Meo

Kasur