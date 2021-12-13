Middle-class heroes

The biggest reason for the ever-increasing exploitation and poverty of ordinary people is the wealthy, capitalist and powerful class of our country. These feudal lords, industrialists and business tycoons have virtually all the power in the country. In order to protect their economic and political interests, they only make and encourage legislation which may benefit them – even at the cost of ordinary people.

To change these trends, we must bring the educated middle class into mainstream politics. It is only this class that can be trusted to introduce reforms that are beneficial for economic and political uplifting of the downtrodden.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi