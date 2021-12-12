Buzdar launches Rescue-1122 Mobile App

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday launched Rescue-1122 Mobile Application and termed it a major initiative to ensure a timely response in emergency services.

The CM said that the Rescue-1122 mobile application would greatly help in timely responding in any emergency situation. He said that more than 10 million affectees have so far been provided rescue services by the Rescue-1122 adding that Rescue Air Ambulances will soon be launched in the remote areas of the province and Punjab will be the first province in South Asia where Rescue Air Ambulance would be started.

He said that the scope of Motorbike Rescue Service in Punjab was being extended to other 27 districts whereas rescue services would be made available in every tehsil by the coming June.

He said that the digitalization of the system will help to improve the provision of services to the citizens. The mobile application was a valuable initiative to provide timely emergency services to the people of Punjab. This mobile application will prove to be a game-changer as it will also help to identify the accurate location for providing services in any untoward situation.

This application will also eradicate the culture of unnecessary calls besides improving the standard of emergency services in Punjab. Usman Buzdar also lauded the efforts of DG Rescue Punjab and his IT team for initiating the emergency response and digitization of data. DG Rescue Services Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer briefed the CM about the working, operation, tracking and other features of the Rescue Mobile Application.

Inclusion of five uplift projects in ADP approved:

Meanwhile, on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance and Development has given approval to include five projects of the health sector in Annual Development Programme 2021-22 with funds of Rs 6.58 billion.

As directed by the chief minister, the government has included the project of setting up University of Child Health Sciences Lahore in the Annual Development Programme 2021-22. This project will cost Rs 4.16 billion. The University of Child Health Sciences will be a state-of-the-art institution for the treatment of children where modern facilities of diagnosis, treatment besides promoting the research and development of pediatric diseases would be ensured.

Similarly, the government has also approved to set up Dentistry College in Rawalpindi at a sum of Rs.

240 million and a dental college in Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur and these projects have also been included in ADP 2021-22. Moreover, approval has also been given for the procurement of linear-accelerator equipped with necessary facilities for the oncology department Mayo Hospital at a cost of Rs.

840 million and MRI and CT scan for the radiology department of General Hospital at a cost of Rs 500 million.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the provision of quality healthcare facilities to the people was a priority of the incumbent government and during the last three years, substantial increased has been made in the budget for health sector besides ensuring quality healthcare facilities to the remote areas of the province.