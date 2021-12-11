Bureaucracy’s delay in decision-making burdens judiciary: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Friday said the delay on the part of bureaucracy in decision-making and reluctance to ensure effective service delivery not only burdens the judiciary but also adds to the miseries of people.

Talking to a delegation of the National Management Course here at the Supreme Court, the chief justice said the bureaucracy being the executive cadre of the country is mandated with task of execution of policies, so as to address public grievances and provide them with prompt relief. “It has been observed that the delay in decision-making and reluctance to ensure effective service delivery not only burdens the judiciary but also adds to the miseries of people,” the CJP said.

The delegation comprising NMC Rector, faculty members and course participants of 115th course from various services/occupational groups of civil bureaucracy called on the chief justice of Pakistan as part of their inland study tour.

The chief justice told the delegation that being the members of the executive cadre, they must gain adequate knowledge of administrative laws to dispense their duties independently, honesty and transparently in accordance with the law.

“They must strive to gain full knowledge of the guidelines set by the superior courts on administrative issues to serve the purpose of justice,” the CJP said and told the delegation about the fundamental rights enunciated in the Constitution and emphasized the need for enforcement of fundamental rights so as to lessen the gap between people and the bureaucracy. “Without good executive, good governance is not possible”, the CJP said.

Later, he answered the questions of the participants in an interactive session. Dr Ijaz Munir, rector, National School of Public Policy, thanked the CJP on behalf of the participants for sparing time for them besides providing them with his valuable views and presented a souvenir to the CJP. Similarly, the chief justice reciprocated the gesture by presenting a memento on the occasion.