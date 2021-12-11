ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday decided to constitute a committee to examine recruitments made in the subordinate courts of the Sindh High Court

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, heard the case of alleged illegal recruitments made in the district judiciary of the Sindh province.

On the last date of hearing, the court had ruled for examining whether the concession for appointments made in the subordinate courts of the Sindh High Court was given in accordance with the law or not.

On Friday, the court directed the registrar, Sindh High Court, to compile the whole record of the recruitments for examination by the committee. The registrar submitted a complete report regarding the recruitments and contended that all the recruitments were made as per rules. He informed the court that rules had not been violated in around 2,000 recruitments.

Justice Bandial observed that no tests and interviews were conducted for these recruitments, adding that the vacancies were filled without giving proper advertisements. No reasons were given for relaxing the rules for age relaxation as well as domiciles, Justice Bandial remarked.

Justice Ijazul Ahsen, another member of the bench, remarked that rules were violated at the high level in the recruitments that sparked outcry in the whole province. What action was taken by the Sindh High Court in supervisory jurisdiction, the judge asked the registrar.

The registrar replied that nobody challenged these recruitments. Munir A Malik, counsel for Sindh High Court, told the court that it is yet to see whether the high court has deviated from the past procedure or not. He submitted that if the past procedure was not deviated, the objection has no justification. Later, the court adjourned the hearing until next month.