ACE recovers Rs3.1b from corrupt officials

PESHAWAR: A total of Rs3.1 billion were recovered in terms of cash and assets from the accused arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment in a campaign during the current year, an official said on Thursday.

“As many as 1788 complaints were disposed of during the year, 835 Inquiries were finalised, 39 cases were registered and 66 accused were arrested by the ACE in 2021,” said Director ACE Usman Zaman. He was flanked by assistant director Haroon Badshah and other officials.

According to the official, a total of Rs65.4 million were recovered in cash, Rs28.75 million in terms of land, Rs17.56 million as rectification of work and Rs3.085 billion as relief to the actual owner, which in total makes Rs3.196 billion.

The director ACE invited all stakeholders, particularly the civil society and media, to come forward and join the efforts in developing a society free of corruption and to make Pakistan a prosperous nation.

He said that December 9 is globally observed as International Anti-Corruption Day to highlight its devastating impact on socio-economic development and to create awareness against it.

“Corruption is a social malice that can be seen anywhere and is like a tumor, aggressively spreading in public life. It breeds injustice, which ultimately results in the collapse of a nation and society if not cured. In other words, corruption is a serious crime that undermines the social and economic norms of the societies and affects the countries around the world,” said Usman.