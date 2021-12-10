No Indian player in Asian Individual Squash in Islamabad

KARACHI: No Indian player is participating in Asian Individual Squash Championships that is scheduled in Islamabad next week.

Asian Squash Federation (ASF) has released the draws of the championship and Malaysia’s Ng Eain Yow is top seed.

Qatar’s Abdulla Mohammed E A Al-Tamimi is second seed; Malaysia’s Yuen Chee Wern is fourth seed; Hong Kong’s Yip Tsz Fung and Leung Chi Hin Henry are fifth and sixth seeds, respectively; Qatar’s Syed Azlan Iqbal is eighth seed; Hong Kong’s Lau Tsz Kwan and Lee Ho Yin are ninth and tenth seeds, respectively.

Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam is 3rd seed; Asim Khan 7th seed; Nasir Iqbal 11th seed; Farhan Zaman 14th seed; Israr Ahmed 15th seed; and Ammad Fareed 16th seed.

As many as 28 foreign players from Malaysia, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, and Qatar are participating in this championship.