Webinar on insider threats to nuclear facilities today

Islamabad: South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI) University is organising an international webinar on “Insider threat and trustworthiness at nuclear facilities” today (Thursday) at 2 pm.
Insider threats (from staff of a facility) at nuclear facilities have been a concern facing humanity and global security efforts. The potential threat from an insider including could lead to a grave outcome and deserves serious consideration.
Individuals with malicious intent working within nuclear facilities pose arguably the greatest threat to nuclear materials, systems, and information. This threat is constantly checked by the actions taken by state apparatus, global regime, and international institutions. Insiders can exploit their authorised access to bypass multiple layers of security that external adversaries would have to cross in order to get close to their target.
Addressing the human factor is vital to strong nuclear security implementation. All known cases of fissile material theft involved individuals with authorised access. Physical protection measures, control and accounting, and cyber security measures will be ineffective if an insider bypasses systems to steal material and safeguard approach or sabotage a facility or assist someone else in doing so.
