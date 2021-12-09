Dacoit seeks release of his colleagues

SUKKUR: Most-wanted dacoit Pervez alias Wajid Jaghirani, along with his two hostages, Intizar Arain and Muhammad Ali Lar, residents of Rahimyar Khan, has asked the SSP Ghotki to free his arrested friends or he will kill the abducted persons.

Dacoit Wajid Jaghirani in his viral video said the SSP Ghotki had taken away his friends from a hospital. Jaghirani told the SSP Ghotki that he had not kidnapped the people for ransom and will release the abducted persons if his friends were released by the police. Meanwhile, in the video, the hostages were urging the SSP Ghotki to free the arrested colleagues of the dacoit to save their lives.