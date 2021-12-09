Corrupt political parties will never support electoral reforms, says Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the corrupt political parties can never support the electoral reforms.

He questioned the rationale behind the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s reluctance to hold discussion on the use of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in the elections.

Bilawal was talking to reform the local government system, but why he is reluctant to consult (the government) on the use of EVM to make the system transparent, he said in a news statement issued by his office in response to the PPP chairman’s news conference.

He lashed out at Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for abstaining from holding consultation onthe electoral reforms, crucial to ensure free, fair and transparent polls in the country. He asked the PPP chairman as to why his party passed the local government election law in Sindh in haste and without any consultation with the opposition.

The minister said the Sindh government was exploiting the people of the province in connivance with various mafias, adding that there had been extreme inflation in Sindh due to the corruption of PPP, which was backing hoarders and profiteers.