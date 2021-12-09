Japanese billionaire blasts off to international space station

BAIKONUR COSMODROME: Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa has blasted off on a trip to the International Space Station (ISS), joining the growing list of billionaires who have made it to space.

He plans to carry out 100 tasks in space, including playing golf, foreign media reported. Mr Maezawa made his fortune through e-commerce companies including Zozotown.

He was once a drummer in a punk rock band, and last year launched a show in search of a new girlfriend to join him in space, but later cancelled it. A Russian rocket carrying Mr Maezawa took off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.