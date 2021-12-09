Japanese billionaire blasts off to international space station

BAIKONUR COSMODROME: Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa has blasted off on a trip to the International Space Station (ISS), joining the growing list of billionaires who have made it to space.
He plans to carry out 100 tasks in space, including playing golf, foreign media reported. Mr Maezawa made his fortune through e-commerce companies including Zozotown.
He was once a drummer in a punk rock band, and last year launched a show in search of a new girlfriend to join him in space, but later cancelled it. A Russian rocket carrying Mr Maezawa took off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
KABUL: The international community’s lack of recognition for the current Afghan government is unjust, an official of...
KARACHI: An earthquake measuring 4.1 on Richter scale jolted buildings and structures in Karachi on Wednesday night,...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday extended warm felicitations to Olaf Scholz on assuming the office of...
The TTP is also expected to extend the month-long ceasefire to continue negotiations
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said the government would introduce an e-passport...
Let me clarify that there are no military bases offered to China in Balochistan, including Gwadar, Moeed Yusuf tells...