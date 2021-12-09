23 people burn to death in Nigerian bandit attack

ABUJA: Gunmen in Nigeria attacked a bus in the country’s northwestern Sokoto state, causing a fire that killed 23 people, police and the governor’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

It was unclear why the bus was attacked but heavily armed criminals, known locally as bandits, have for years terrorised northwest and central states in Africa’s most populous nation. "23 people lost their lives," said the governor’s spokesman Muhammad Bello. The bus was travelling from the small village of Gidan Bawa in Sokoto, near the border with Niger, down to Kaduna state on Monday, said Bello.