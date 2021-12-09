French minister resigns after conviction over assets declaration

PARIS: The French minister in charge of small and medium-sized companies resigned on Wednesday after being convicted for failing to declare all of his assets.
Alain Griset was handed a six-month suspended prison term and a suspended ban on holding public office for three years by a court in Paris on Wednesday, which found he had deliberately hidden his financial holdings when entering the government in July 2020.
All ministers are required to declare their wealth to a regulator in charge of public transparency, but the court found Griset had concealed an account holding 171,000 euros ($193,000) worth of shares.
TRIPOLI: Libya’s upper house on Wednesday proposed delaying December presidential elections by two months, the...
JUBA: The United Nations on Wednesday warned South Sudan’s leaders that the young nation’s fragile peace process...
ABUJA: Gunmen in Nigeria attacked a bus in the country’s northwestern Sokoto state, causing a fire that killed 23...
BAGHDAD: Iraqi authorities on Wednesday repatriated 100 Iraqi fighters from the Islamic State group who were being...
GARDERMOEN, Norway: Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, this year’s co-winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, on Wednesday...
LONDON: Britain on Wednesday urged private Covid test firms to stop exploiting travellers, after a former competitions...