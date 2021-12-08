New LG law usurps powers of local govts, says Haleem Shaikh

SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh has started a province wide protest against Local Government Amendment Bill 2021 on Tuesday by holding demonstrations and rallies in Thatta, Gharo, Kotri, Hyderabad and other cities and towns of the province. Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, PTI MNA Jai Parkash Lohana and other PTI leaders attended the demonstrations, rallies and public gatherings to raise voice against the bill that usurped various powers and functions of local governments.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, while addressing the rallies and demonstrations, said the people of Sindh have rejected the authoritarian law that not only usurped local government’s powers and authority but also opened doors of corruption and horse trading in the LG system. The entire Sindh has stood up against the black law and the citizens were all set to struggle against PPP, Haleem Adil said and added the PTI is committed to the protection of fundamental rights of people and will not allow PPP to impose ‘Zardarana’ system.

The “LG system is a platform that nurtures young leaders and prepares them to play role in development of their area but the PPP’s LG system denies them of their right to participate in politics and grow as future leaders,” he said adding that new amendments would enable the non-elected influential persons to grab the position of chairman and mayor by exerting their influence and money.

Shaikh said the PTI would stage demonstrations and rallies in every nook and corner of the province to inform people of how PPP violated their rights. “We will stage sit in in front of Bilawal House and CM House,” Haleem said. The constitution requires devolution of powers to the third tier of government but the PPP throught amendments in the LG law is trying to consolidate all the powers to empower a minister or secretary to control LG system through notification, he observed. The PTI has moved the High Court while All Parties and Stakeholders Conference would also be held in Karachi, Haleem added.

Haleem Adil said that during 14 year long rule PPP deprived the people of Sindhof all fundamental rights and basic facilities while Bilawal Zardari and Murad Ali Shah have become a threat to democracy and security of the country.

The PTI Hyderabad region protested at the Hyderabad Press Club which was also attended by Khawand Bux Jahejo, Seema Sheikh, Ameenullah Moosakhel, Imran Qureshi, Lala Awais, Jamshed Sheikh and others. Earlier, regional president PTI Pir Murtaza Shah Jilani led a rally and demonstration in Kotri while President PTI, Thatta Arslan Brohi led a rally in Thatta.