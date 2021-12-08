Selected rulers have failed to deliver: Hoti

SWABI: Awami National Party (ANP) vice-president Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Tuesday said that the selected rulers had failed to deliver and the leaders had started quitting the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf due to its dwindling popularity.

He was speaking at two separate gatherings whereactivists of other parties announced to support the ANP in the upcoming local government elections. Muhammad Ayaz Khan, Pakistan Amn Tehreek’s candidate for Swabi tehsil chairman slot, withdrew in favour of Akmal Khan of ANP.

The second gathering was held in the hujra of Muqarab Khan, former nazim of Saleem Khan Union Council, in Palodand village. Muqarab Khan along with his supporters announced to support Akmal in the election.