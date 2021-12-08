Selected rulers have failed to deliver: Hoti

SWABI: Awami National Party (ANP) vice-president Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Tuesday said that the selected rulers had failed to deliver and the leaders had started quitting the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf due to its dwindling popularity.
He was speaking at two separate gatherings whereactivists of other parties announced to support the ANP in the upcoming local government elections. Muhammad Ayaz Khan, Pakistan Amn Tehreek’s candidate for Swabi tehsil chairman slot, withdrew in favour of Akmal Khan of ANP.
The second gathering was held in the hujra of Muqarab Khan, former nazim of Saleem Khan Union Council, in Palodand village. Muqarab Khan along with his supporters announced to support Akmal in the election.
GUJRANWALA: A girl was raped at Kamoke on Tuesday. Accused Nafees entered the house of an 18-year-old girl and raped...
SUKKUR: Inspector General of Police, Sindh, Mushtaq Mahar, on Tuesday constituted a committee, led by the DIGP Larkana...
PARIS: The share of global wealth of the world's richest people soared at a record pace during the Covid pandemic, a...
SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh has started a province wide protest against Local Government Amendment Bill...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, seeking revocation of the divorce...
SUKKUR: Twelve days after Dr Noshin Kazmi’s suicide, the Police has confirmed that the suicide note found in her...