Police Inspector martyred in Bajaur

KHAR: Unidentified gunmen martyred a police inspector in Bajaur tribal district on Tuesday, official sources said.

The sources said armed men from a moving vehicle opened fire on Inspector Saeed Gul who was also riding in an automobile in the limits of Khar Police Station in Bajaur He was hit in the chest by a bullet and died on the spot.

The assailants managed to make their escape good after the attack. The Rescue 1122 service rushed to the area after learning about the incident, the victim was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

District Police Officer Abdul Samad Khan said that Inspector Saeed Gul was traveling in the front seat of a vehicle when the occupants of another car coming from the opposite direction fired at him. The slain was hit in the chest, causing his death, he added. The DPO said that an investigation had been launched into the incident to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer for the slain official was held at the police lines in Khar, the district headquarters of Bajaur district. The police and other civil administration officials, local elders and political workers attended the funeral.