Khattak slams lynching of SL national

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Tuesday condemned the lynching of SL national by a mob in Sialkot and said that media had reported his statement out of context about the tragic incident.

Talking to reporters here, he said that the media had presented one side of the picture and distorted facts about his statement with reference to the gory incident. "I condemn the cruel act of killing a Sri Lankan national, which earned shame for the country and the nation," he said, adding that leaders of opposition parties were now blowing his statement out of proportion about the tragedy.

He said that most of the accused in the killing had been arrested and raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining ones to bring them to court of law and award them exemplary punishment.

Pervez Khattak said that the PDM was holding public meetings to save its own leaders and blackmail Prime Minister Imran Khan to stop the accountability process launched by him to make those who had plundered the national wealth accountable. "The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People's Party during their rule had done nothing for the development of country and welfare of people but only filled their own coffers," he alleged.

He said the country was faced with the challenges of price-hike and financial crunch owing to the flawed policies of previous governments. He said that the prime minister was making efforts to steer the country out of the economic crisis, end the menace of corruption and improve the standard of living of the common man.

About the PDM, the minister said that it was now a closed chapter as its leaders had failed to attract masses through hollow slogans. "The PDM leaders claimed to be the champions of democracy, but they are now opting for undemocratic means to dislodge the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government," he said. Pervez Khattak said that PDM had no proper agenda and it only wanted protection for its own leaders and their plunder.