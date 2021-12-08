Probe sought into murder of social activist

MARDAN: The Amn Jirga Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday demanded judicial inquiry into the murder of social activist Mohammad Zada Agra at Sakhakot.

Speaking at a news conference at Mardan Press Club, the Amn Jirga Chairman Syed Kamal Shah said a gang operating in Sakhakot was behind the killing of Mohammad Zada.

Other office-bearers and members of Amn Jirga, Jalal Khan, brother of the deceased, his Shad Mohammad were also present.

Kamal Shah added the gang was involved in kidnapping and the smuggling of the non-custom paid vehicles. He added the gang became inactive when a military operation was conducted in the area. He added the gang had once again become active and had started smuggling ice and other narcotics. Kamal Shah claimed the gang smuggled ice and other narcotics to other parts of the country.