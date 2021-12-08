Fare-dodgers fined

LAHORE: At the direction of Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Lahore Division Mian Tariq Latif, Divisional Commercial Officer Ayman Tahir along with Commercial Inspector raided Musa Pak Express, Jaffer Express and Khyber Mail Express and arrested 47 ticketless passengers and demanded fare and fines from them. Rs48,005 were received on the spot and deposited to the national exchequer.

ELECTROCUTED: A 50-year-old man was electrocuted in Gawalmandi police limits here on Tuesday. Ahmed Abbas received severe electric shocks and died on the spot. Police shifted the body to morgue.

BODY FOUND: Body of an unidentified 45-year-old man was recovered from Ravi Road area. Police removed the body to morgue. A passerby informed the police who claimed the deceased was a drug addict.

Stray dog: A stray dog bit a minor boy in the Harbancepura police limits on Tuesday. The victim identified as Muhammad Bilal was playing in the street when a stray dog attacked him. Local people called rescue teams. They reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital.