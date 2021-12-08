Illegal appointments case: Arguments sought on ex-VC’s acquittal plea

LAHORE: An accountability court Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the Punjab University illegal appointments reference against Punjab University former Vice-Chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran and others by December 21. The court ordered both parties to come up with arguments on acquittal applications of accused in the case. The NAB had accused Mujahid Kamran and others of recruiting 454 people against the rules and regulations and awarding scholarships to “blue-eyed” persons. The NAB Lahore had arrested PU’s former VC and four former registrars in connection with alleged illegal appointments.