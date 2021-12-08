Illegal appointments case: Arguments sought on ex-VC’s acquittal plea

LAHORE: An accountability court Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the Punjab University illegal appointments reference against Punjab University former Vice-Chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran and others by December 21. The court ordered both parties to come up with arguments on acquittal applications of accused in the case. The NAB had accused Mujahid Kamran and others of recruiting 454 people against the rules and regulations and awarding scholarships to “blue-eyed” persons. The NAB Lahore had arrested PU’s former VC and four former registrars in connection with alleged illegal appointments.
LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with cold and dry conditions was witnessed in the City here Tuesday while Met office...
LAHORE: The Board of Revenue has retrieved more than 15 acres of state land valuing Rs230 million in its drive in...
LAHORE: At the direction of Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Lahore Division Mian Tariq Latif, Divisional...
LAHORE: In protest against alleged hooliganism by Islami Jamiat Talaba activists, Punjab University officers and...
LAHORE: School Education Department Punjab has formally issued a notification vis-à-vis recitation of any Surah from...
LAHORE: The Punjab government’s spokesman Hasaan Khawar has said the PDM is waiting for spring season as it...