 
close
Wednesday December 08, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Darood-e-Ibrahimi recitation in schools notified

December 08, 2021

LAHORE: School Education Department (SED) Punjab has formally issued a notification vis-à-vis recitation of any Surah from Quran-e-Hakeem and Darood Shareef during morning assembly in all public and private schools of the province. In this regard, SED Punjab has issued instructions to all the District Education Authorities (DEAs) of the province to ensure compliance. As per the notification, all public and private schools in Punjab will ensure recitation of any Surah from Quran-e-Hakeem, Darood-e-Ibrahimi and prayer for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan before National Anthem during morning assembly.