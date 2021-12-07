Indian state’s CM wants army powers repealed

NEW DELHI: A top elected official in India’s northeast region called on Monday for the withdrawal of emergency powers granted to Indian troops, a day after soldiers killed over a dozen civilians, sparking violent protests in the troubled state. India’s remote northeast region — which includes eight states — is home to dozens of separatist insurgencies led by ethnic rebel groups. Nagaland state’s Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said his government wants the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, or AFSPA, repealed.