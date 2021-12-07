Punjab Health dept to hire 15,000 human resource: Yasmin

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid announced fresh hiring of another 15,000 human resources in the Health Department here on Monday.

The minister said that hiring shall be made through NTS. These hiring shall be made in 9 units and cadres of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department which include technical, non-technical, nursing, consultant, medical professionals, dental, pharmacy, vertical programmes, regular programmes and DG Health Services. The minister said15,000 hiring shall be made in technical, non-technical, PMO, PWMO, APMO, APWMO, SMO, SWMO, MO, WMO, dental surgeon, pharmacist, Drug Control, TB Control Programme, Punjab AIDS Control Programme, EPI, NCD, CD&EPC, Hepatitis Control Programme, IRMNCH &NP, PMU, PSPU and HISDU.

The health minister said that Punjab has hired more than 46,000 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. She said the department was working on 50pc of its strength and since taking over, the government has ensured record hiring on merit.