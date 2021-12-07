PTI team visits Sri Lankan High Commission

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice President Arshad Dad said on Monday the ruling party and its workers share grief of the family of the slain Sri Lankan manager and that Pakistan and Sri Lanka have a deep bond of trust and friendship.

To this effect, a PTI delegation led by Arshad Dad visited the Sri Lankan High Commission here. They condemned the senseless killing of Priyantha Diyawadana and expressed solidarity with the commission.

Speaking on the occasion, Arshad Dad said the killing of the Sri Lankan manager by a fanatical mob in Sialkot was barbaric and the whole nation is saddened and ashamed. He said strict action would be taken against those involved in the incident in the light of Prime Minister Imran Khan's instructions. He said Pakistan and Sri Lanka have a deep bond of trust and friendship: The leadership and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) share the grief of the family of the slain manager and express their heartfelt condolences to the government and people of

Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan High Commissioner Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama condemned the brutal murder of the Sri Lankan manager and thanked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation for reiterating their commitment to take stern action against those responsible. He said people are satisfied with the action taken against the accused so far and “we are confident that those responsible for the incident will be punished”.

He said he is grateful to the government of Pakistan for the promptness after the incident. He emphasized that Pakistan and Sri Lanka are bound by a deep bond of trust and friendship which would not be affected by the incident. He informed the delegation that due to the extraordinary cooperation of the government of Pakistan, the body of Priyantha would be sent to Sri Lanka today.

The PTI delegation included Commission on Status of Women Head Nilofar Bakhtiar, President Insaf Minority Wing and Member of National Assembly Shaneela Roth, President Justice Professionals Forum Suleiman Malik and General Secretary PTI Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Chairman Prime Minister's Inspection and Implementation Commission Raja Mansoor Khan.