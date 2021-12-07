AG says govt, Parliament bound to make all laws in conformity with Islam

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday promulgated an ordinance binding all agencies to immediately provide the...
MULTAN: Vehari police remained clueless to the theft of monocle of Quaid-i-Azam’s statue and said the matter was...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday observed that the former judge of the Islamabad High Court Shaukat Aziz...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan is just one of the two, three countries in the world whose debt-to-GDP ratio fell during the...
LAHORE: PTI Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry said on Monday he will not reply to the Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry's...
ISLAMABAD: After coming under fire for issuing a statement over the lynching of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot, JUIF...