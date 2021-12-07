2,800kg fake desi ghee destroyed

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out a crackdown on Desi Ghee manufacturers and destroyed 2,800kg fake ghee here Monday.
The PFA team inspected various Desi Ghee manufacturing units and sale points and destroyed 2,800kg. Officials said Desi Ghee was being prepared by mixing bright colours and chemicals in Vanaspati ghee. They said fake Desi Ghee was also kept for sale in prohibited plastic packing.
LAHORE: School Education Department Punjab has posted Pervez Akhtar Khan as Chief Executive Officer of District...
LAHORE: Around five people were injured after two rival groups clashed with each other over setting up of a vendor...
LAHORE: Minister for Revenue Muhammad Anwar has expressed deep grief over the crash of army helicopter in Siachen. He...
LAHORE: Ajoka Theatre has invited nominations for the second Shahkaar Theatre Awards. The awards have been instituted...
LAHORE: Capital City Police officer Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev and other senior police officers on Monday,...
Islamabad: The Punjab government has decided to introduce new wildlife act to discourage poaching and sale of birds on...