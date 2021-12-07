Russian investigators zero in on rappers after spoof letter

Moscow: Russian investigators said on Monday they would probe statements by two popular rappers following complaints that the pair allegedly "rehabilitated" Nazism and disrespected law enforcement.
The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement that its chief Alexander Bastrykin tasked investigators with opening a preliminary probe over statements by 36-year-old Ivan Alexeyev, who is known as Noize MC, and Miron Fyodorov, who goes by the stage name Oxxxymiron and is also 36.
