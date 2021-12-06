Environmental pollution: Stone crushing plants sealed in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The district administration on Sunday sealed many stone crushing plants in parts of the tehsil for creating the environmental and ecology pollution issues.

“We have sealed many stone crushing plants in the densely populated areas, which were causing the environmental issues,” Assistant Commissioner Marvi Malik Sher told reporters here.

She said that Kohsar Stone Crushers, Shahzada Khan Stone Crushers and Kaleem Khan Stone Crushers were sealed a day earlier.

“We have started a crackdown against the stone crushers last week andthe drive will continue till the implementation of the criteria set by the government,” Marvi said.

She added that the government was also digging nulla and sewerage lines in the city and its suburbs in order to save the main arteries.

“We have also been adopting other precautionary measures to tackle the environmental issues in the tehsil,” Marvi said.

Kamyab Jawan Programme: A Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) local leader on Sunday said the government was committed to facilitating the youth and all is set to launch the Kamyab Jawan programme in the country.

“Our party’s cultural and sports’ wing had submitted its recommendations to the prime minister for the establishment of grounds and provide the sports opportunities to youngsters at the tehsil, district, division and provincial level and he accepted all of them,” Ajmal Khan Swati, the Hazara division’s spokesman for the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, told reporters here.

He said that the provincial head of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s cultural and sport Dr ShahidHumayun visited parts of Hazara division and apprised party workers and youngsters about the future strategy of his wing across the province.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to launch the Kamyab Jawanprogramme at a ceremony to be held in the federal capital on Monday,” Swati said.

He added that the youth from Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar and Kolai-Palas would attend the ceremony.