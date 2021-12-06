Punjab minister posts video, seeks public’s help to identify Jihadi teacher

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas has sought public help to identify a teacher in the video who was persuading students for Jihad. The minister shared a video of the teacher on his Twitter account and sought help of social media users to identify the school. He wrote that the education department staff was also looking for the school as he (the minister) would like to see the teacher. “Can anyone tell me where this school in this video is located? Would definitely want to meet this teacher. I have our people in the department looking for the school as well. Your help would be appreciated,” Murad wrote on his Twitter account.
The teacher in question is seen in the video convincing students for jihad and telling them that death is the punishment for those who commit blasphemy. It is unknown as to when the video clip was recorded. However, the students could be seen wearing masks and sweaters which indicate that the video might not be too old.
SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Sunday said that the Sindh government...
The tragic story of Rupee in its own words
LAHORE: The prices of majority of seasonal vegetables recorded a declining trend this week in official rate lists but...
NANKANA SAHIB: An oil tanker caught fire here on Sunday. Reportedly, the oil tanker was carrying 50,000 litres oil...
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulated the people of Sindh on Sindhi Culture Day. The chief minister...
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the murder of Assistant Commissioner Jhang...