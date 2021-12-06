Protesters oppose oil exploration in S Africa

Cape Town: Hundreds of environmentalist demonstrators gathered on South African beaches on Sunday to protest against oil and gas exploration by energy giant Shell.

In Cape Town protesters held up the peace symbol, banners reading "Shell in Hell" and a giant model snoek fish to highlight their concerns about the potential impact of the project on sea life.

Under a dull, rainy sky, protesters in Gqeberha waved signs showing a Shell logo altered to resemble a hand showing its middle finger and calling for a boycott of the group’s petrol stations.

Activists say Shell’s plans to search for oil and gas deposits off South Africa’s beloved Wild Coast -- a key tourist attraction -- pose a danger to marine animals. Shell plans to use seismic waves emitted from boats equipped with air cannon to analyse the geological structure of the ocean floor, hunting for spots likely to contain hydrocarbons.