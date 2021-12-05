Medical camp held at Bhara Kahu

Islamabad: Islamabad Medical & Dental College’s Social Affairs Society in collaboration with Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital arranged a free medical camp at Nai Abaadi, Bhara Kahu, Islamabad, for the underprivileged population on Saturday, says a press release.

A large number of people benefitted from the medical camp where screening for diabetes and hypertension alongside vision checkup and BMI was provided to everyone. Consultations for general diseases and free medicines were also provided to everyone coming to the medical camp.

The participants were educated about the preventive measures and health lifestyle to maintain good health. School kids also attended the camp and were guided about healthy habits and diets. The people were glad to see such a beneficial step taken by ANTH and IMDC for them. They thanked the hospital and the college management and students, and expressed their wish to have mire such medical camps on a regular basis.

Imran Ali Ghouri, Head of Communication at ANTH, told media on this occasion that the hospital provides World Class health facilities to everyone at affordable prices and with the camps like this the hospital reaches out to underprivileged communities to deliver quality care at their doorstep free of cost.

SAS is a is comprised of IMDC students and faculty and the society keeps arranging such free medical camps to provide basic healthcare and medicines along with raising awareness about prevention of various fatal diseases to the marginalized segments of the society in the outskirt areas of Islamabad.