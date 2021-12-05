BISE Matric Special Exams from 11th

LAHORE : The Secondary School (Matric) Special Examination 2021 of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore will begin from December 11.
A BISE spokesperson said that as many as 7,390 candidates have registered for the exam for which 36 examination centres have been set up. These exam centers have been set up within BISE Lahore jurisdiction including Lahore district, Kasur, Nankana Sahib and Sheikhupura.
The spokesperson further said that the candidates can download their roll number slips from the board’s website www.biselahore.com
LAHORE : Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars on Saturday.According to details, Nayyer...
LAHORE : At least 7131 cases were registered against professional beggars across the province and 7430 accused were...
LAHORE: Al-Khidmat Foundation Central Punjab and Punjab Baitul Maal distributed 50 sewing machines, 30 wheelchairs, 20...
LAHORE : Workers, students, peasants and trade union leaders from public and private enterprises across Pakistan...
LAHORE: Ambassador of Argentina to Pakistan Leopoldo Francisco Shores Saturday called for a new strategy to cement...
LAHORE: The District Administration retrieved 2 kanals and 19 marlas of state land worth Rs 80 million through three...