BISE Matric Special Exams from 11th

LAHORE : The Secondary School (Matric) Special Examination 2021 of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore will begin from December 11.

A BISE spokesperson said that as many as 7,390 candidates have registered for the exam for which 36 examination centres have been set up. These exam centers have been set up within BISE Lahore jurisdiction including Lahore district, Kasur, Nankana Sahib and Sheikhupura.

The spokesperson further said that the candidates can download their roll number slips from the board’s website www.biselahore.com