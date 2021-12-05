Shoaib, Muzamil move into men’s singles final

LAHORE: Mohammad Shoaib and Muzamil Murtaza moved into the men’s singles final of the Hassan Tariq Rahim National Ranking Tennis Championship at the Lahore Gymkhana hard courts on Saturday.
Ushna Suhail will take on Sarah Mahboob in the ladis singles final.
Sami Zeb beat Abdullah Adnan 6-4, 6-2 in the final to clinch the boys under-18 title.
The finals of men’s, ladies singles and men’s doubles will be held on Sunday.
In the men’s singles semifinals, M Shoaib beat Yousaf Khalil 6-2, 6-3 while Muzamil Murtaza beat M Abid 6-2, 6-2.
In the ladies singles semifinals, Sarah Mehboob beat Noor Malik 6-1, 7-5 and Ushna Sohail beat Esha Jawad 6-0, 6-1.
Later in the day an eshibition mixed doubles match was also conducted in which the pair of Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and Ushna turned out to be the winner. They beat Aqeel Khan and Sarah Mehboob 8-2.
KARACHI: Bahawalpur defeated Islamabad by six wickets to win National Disabled T20 Cricket Championship title at Moin...
LAHORE: There were 19 men’s semifinals and seven women’s semifinals in 38th Men & 2nd Women Elite National Boxing...
BRISBANE: Tim Paine could return to cricket despite being “shattered” by a sexting scandal that saw him quit as...
LONDON: Chelsea crashed to a shock 3-2 defeat at West Ham as Arthur Masuaku’s fortuitous late winner capped the...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem’s chances of going for training to South Africa look...
LAHORE: The Brighto Paints High Goal Exhibition Polo Match that was played between Pakistan and Argentina to celebrate...