Shoaib, Muzamil move into men’s singles final

LAHORE: Mohammad Shoaib and Muzamil Murtaza moved into the men’s singles final of the Hassan Tariq Rahim National Ranking Tennis Championship at the Lahore Gymkhana hard courts on Saturday.

Ushna Suhail will take on Sarah Mahboob in the ladis singles final.

Sami Zeb beat Abdullah Adnan 6-4, 6-2 in the final to clinch the boys under-18 title.

The finals of men’s, ladies singles and men’s doubles will be held on Sunday.

In the men’s singles semifinals, M Shoaib beat Yousaf Khalil 6-2, 6-3 while Muzamil Murtaza beat M Abid 6-2, 6-2.

In the ladies singles semifinals, Sarah Mehboob beat Noor Malik 6-1, 7-5 and Ushna Sohail beat Esha Jawad 6-0, 6-1.

Later in the day an eshibition mixed doubles match was also conducted in which the pair of Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and Ushna turned out to be the winner. They beat Aqeel Khan and Sarah Mehboob 8-2.