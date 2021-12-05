The Omicron factor

Once again, Covid-19, a disease it seems we are not to escape at any early moment, is dominating the world in terms of headlines and hype. This time, the topic under focus is the new Omicron variant, which according to initial reports, first surfaced in South Africa. South African experts have suggested it may have been uncovered in their country due to good serology testing but that Europe was the initial location for the emergence of Omicron. Whatever the reality, the fact is that Europe has been stricken by a new wave of the virus, with around 50,000 new cases emerging each day in both Britain and France and around 60,000 in Germany. Other countries including the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy and other nations are also struggling to cope with the latest wave of Covid-19 infections and its impact. As for Omicron, we do not yet know enough. Scientists say it will take around two weeks to determine whether it causes more severe disease or how quickly it is transmitted from one person to the other. The effectiveness of vaccination already given will also be determined when there is more knowledge about these factors.

This test does not however stop the hype and sense of panic that we are seeing in many places, with subtle messages already coming through from major pharmaceutical companies that a new vaccine may be needed. What is even more disturbing is that the current vaccines have not been distributed equitably and evenly across the globe. This is the chief reason for the rise of new variants. Until even vaccination can be provided, with barely three percent of Africans having currently received the vaccine, new variants will continue to crop up causing new waves of panic as they arise. In Pakistan, we have a rate of 23.2 percent of people who are fully vaccinated and 36.75 percent who are partially vaccinated. This is clearly not enough to stop new variants from taking hold. Experts suggest that a figure of somewhere between 60 and 80 percent is required to hold back the virus and offer widespread immunity. We are nowhere close to this mark. Even fewer people have received the MRNA vaccine booster dose recommended by the WHO and which experts say is a vital factor in fighting off Omicron.

Once again, the world is under threat. Once again, we face peril and a mysterious new variant which is not yet fully understood. We need to wait for this understanding to come in and in the meanwhile ensure that all the standard SOPs are strictly followed, including mask wearing, handwashing and social distancing. All this appears to have been forgotten in Pakistan. Pakistan's businesses and industries have suffered tremendously in the past couple of years. The Covid-19 pandemic has also affected educational activities across the country, and our pupils at schools and students at colleges and universities cannot afford more suspension of in-person classes. That is why the government must impose more careful screening at international entry points as any leniency or negligence may result in dire consequences for the country. All businesses, educational institutions, and industries must follow precautionary measures. Only an extremely vigilant approach may help us steer through another crisis.