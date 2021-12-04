PTCL marks day of PWDs

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) marked the international day for persons with disabilities (PWDs), while concluding its six-week internship program for disable persons, a statement said on Friday.

In collaboration with the Network of Organizations Working with Persons with Disabilities, Pakistan (NOWPDP), PTCL had introduced ‘Justuju Internship Program’ at their headquarters and zonal offices aimed at providing equal internship opportunities to PWDs.

Commenting on the program, Syed Mazhar Hussain, group chief human resource officer at PTCL & Ufone said, “PTCL endeavors to enable PWDs in honing their skills so that they can be well-equipped for today’s competitive working environment.”

“It is an honor for us to provide them [PWDs] with this opportunity that will enable them to realize their full potential to work as professionals,” he added.

The objective of the program was to enable disable persons to be part of the country’s mainstream socio-economic system. It included a structured professional development plan for the interns, as well as several custom-designed webinars that focused on motivating PWDs to overcome adversities and coming out on top.

The internship program was conducted digitally for the main part. However, it was also made possible for PWDs to visit the offices of PTCL and Ufone to work alongside the employees on various projects in person and experience professional work setting.