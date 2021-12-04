70 new corona cases reported

LAHORE:Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Friday said that during the last 24 hours, 70 new cases of coronavirus were reported from across the province.

In a press statement, he explained that 43 positive cases were reported in Lahore. In the last 24 hours, three deaths were reported in Punjab.Dengue: The secretary said that during the last 24 hours, 48 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province, out of which 31 were reported in Lahore.

He said that so far this year, 148 deaths were reported from dengue fever across Punjab, adding that during the last 24 hours, two deaths were reported in the province.