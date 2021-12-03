Protesters give December 6 deadline to revoke decision

Islamabad : The Federal Government was unmoved to protest of thousands of teaching and non-teaching staff of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) who blocked Constitution Avenue for hours here on Thursday.

The male and female teachers of the Federal Government educational institutions after boycotting their classes marched from the National Press Club to D-Chowk and staged a sit-in on the Constitution Avenue in front of the Parliament House. They chanted 'Give Respect to Teachers' while carrying banners and placards.

None of the Government's representatives including ministers, advisors, and parliamentarian's turned up at Constitution Avenue to listen to their demand. “The Government has disappointed us but we will continue our movement till withdrawal of clause 166 of the ICT Local Government Ordinance,” Fazal e Moula, Chairman of the Federal Government Education Joint Action Committee while addressing the protesters said.

He announced that employees of FDE institutions would continue boycott of classes and would also not perform any other official duty if assigned to them including verification of voters list. The Joint Action Committee also gave a deadline of Monday next for acceptance of their demands otherwise they would again turn up at Constitution Avenue for another sit-in.

One of the speakers while addressing the prime minister asked him to take another U-turn and withdraw the decision of placing FDE institutions under the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad.

The Parliamentary Leader of PMLN in the National Assembly, Khawaja Asif while expressing solidarity with the protesters said after playing havoc with the national economy, the government was out to target the education sector. Ex PMLN parliamentarians Danyal Aziz and Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry expressed their support to FDE employees. Earlier, the protesters came face to face with the Islamabad Police while trying to remove obstacles in front of the Parliament House. However, following the intervention of the action committee members, a clash was averted. Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

Chairman of the Senate standing committee on Education, Senator Irfan Siddiqui has also summoned a meeting of the committee to hear the demands of FDE employees on December 07.

The FDE representatives and government officials have also been invited to the meeting.