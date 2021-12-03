 
Friday December 03, 2021
National

Twitter removes over 3,000 foreign state-linked information operations accounts

December 03, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Twitter Inc. said on Thursday it has removed more than 3,000 accounts that were operating as foreign state-linked information operations, Geo.tv reported. The Twitter accounts were linked to operations attributed to six countries.