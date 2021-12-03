Robbers kill trader, injure brother

SUKKUR: Robbers shot dead a trader and injured his brother when they resisted a robbery attempt in district Qambar-Shahdadkot on Thursday.

A trader, Abbas Sakhani Jatoi and his brother, Khalid were intercepted by unidentified robbers at the Mehar Road in Qambar-Shahdadkot and asked to hand over money and other valuables. However, Sakhani Jatoi tried to resist the robbery at which the robbers shot him to death and seriously injured his brother. While escaping, the robbers took away two bikes, mobile phones and some cash. The injured was shifted to Chandka Medical College Hospital, Larkana. Later on, the traders protested against the incident, saying the law and order situation in district Qambar-Shahdadkot has deteriorated and the police have failed to protect the citizens and prevent the recurrence of such incidents.